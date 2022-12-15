Sept. 8, 1937 - Dec. 9, 2022

Donna Marie Fogal, 85, formally of Chenoa, Cooksville, Crete, and Normal, died at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Olympia Fields Hospital in Flossmoor.

Cremation will be accorded. A memorial service will be planned in early 2023.

Donna was born on September 8, 1937, in Cooksville, a daughter of Charles Roy and Mildred Ann Van Dyke. She married George Weldon Fogal on August 24, 1958.

Surviving are two daughters: DiAnn (Rick) Fields, Cave Creek, AZ; Susan (Jeff) Tronsen, Flossmoor; and one son, David (Tina) Fogal, Bloomington. Ten grandchildren: Adam (Colleen) Fields, Leesburg, VA; Brooke Fields, Phoenix, AZ; Elyse (Ben) Anderson, Rockford, MI; Lauren (Mark) Firkins, Chandler, AZ; Taylor (fiance Zack Strock) LaGrange; Tyler Huddleston, Normal; Alex Fogal, Scottsboro, AZ; Cole Tronsen, Chicago; Allie Huddleston, Savoy; and Hannah Tronsen, Brentwood, CA. Three great-grandchildren: Mason and Hailey Anderson, Rockford, MI; and Cora Fields, Leesburg, VA. One brother, Franklin (Micki) Van Dyke, Johns Creek, GA.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sister, Lois Wilson; and two brothers: Charles Robert and Gordon Van Dyke.

Donna was a 1955 graduate of Octavia High School, in Colfax. After high school Donna attended Illinois State University. She worked at several places over the years, like the Pantagraph delivering papers with her brother Frank while growing up, worked at State Farm Insurance for a number of years, she enjoyed selling Avon products on the side, as well worked at St. James Hospital in Olympia Fields, but the occupation Donna excelled at was being an amazing mother raising her children as well as a wonderful grandmother to her grandchildren.

Also, Donna was a talented seamstress, loved to knit, and in her later years enjoyed going to seniors, playing bingo, and watching movies.

Donna never met a stranger no matter where she went. She will always be remembered for her love toward her family and will be dearly missed by those who had the good fortune to know her.