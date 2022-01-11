PONTIAC — Donna Mae Myer, 89, of Pontiac (formerly Chenoa), died 6:56 a.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Evenglow Lodge, Pontiac.

Donna was born November 29, 1932, daughter of John and Inez Seeman Schroeder. Married William Joseph Myer February 12, 1951 in Chenoa who preceded her in death in 1991.

Survivors include four daughters, Rebecca "Beckie" (Dale) Ziemer, Yvonne Smith, Cindy Myer, Mary Sellmyer; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Two AFS Students-Families (considered family members) are: Isa Teixo-Balinas and Kirsi Tolevanan.

Visitation will be 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, followed by memorial service 2:00 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, Pontiac. Inurnment will be in Chenoa Cemetery at future date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to First Lutheran Church, Evenglow Lodge, OSF Hospice or Pontiac Community Art Center.

A second Celebration of Donna's life will be held July 30, 2022, in Chenoa.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa is assisting with arrangements.