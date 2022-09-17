Aug. 17, 1934 - Sept. 15, 2022

HEYWORTH — Donna Mae Floyd, 88 of Heyworth, passed away at home on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

There will be a funeral for Donna Thursday September 22, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. Chuck Brannock will officiate. There will be a visitation Wednesday from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at the Memorial Home. Interment will be at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington.

Donna was born in El Paso on August 17, 1934, to Lester and Alta Mae Robbins Stephens. She married William Floyd February 14, 1954, in Eureka. He preceded her in death August 1, 1997. She is also preceded in death by one great-grandson, Dominic Presbitero; one sister, Betty Hughes; and three brothers: James, Ed, and Gene Stephens; as well as her mother and father-in-law, Elmer and Helen Floyd.

She is survived by her three children: William (Shirley) Floyd of Bloomington, Peggy (William) Skaggs of Heyworth, Darrell Floyd of Heyworth; seven grandchildren: Nathan (Michelle) Floyd, Stephanie (James Dalton II) Floyd, Kyle Floyd, Eric (Kelsey Kaufman) Floyd, Wesley (Breanna) Floyd, Katie Floyd, Derick (Maddy Kear) Floyd; seven great-grandchildren: Jayden, Cameron, Riley, Quentin, Frankie Mae, Jacey, James, and Noah. She is also survived by Joyce Floyd and Bonnie Floyd whom she loved as her own daughters. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Sharlene Stephens of Bloomington. Donna's nieces and nephews were very dear to her.

For several years Donna and her husband owned and operated News Nook Bookstore in Bloomington, until they sold the business in 1976. She then went to work for Country Companies where she spent over twenty years, retiring in 2000 as an Analyst.

She enjoyed Bingo, Country Music, Playing Cards and especially loved attending her grandchildren's and great grandchildren's events. Donna loved animals, especially her pet dog Charlie. She was a loving mother and grandmother to everyone who knew her. No matter what Donna will always live on in our hearts.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.