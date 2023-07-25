Feb. 12, 1936 - July 22, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Donna M. Morefield, 87, of Bloomington, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 22, 2023, at her home, surrounded by family and friends.

Donna was born in Leroy, IL, on February 12, 1936, and was the daughter of Tom and Viola Whitehouse. She was preceded in death by one son Curtis Preston; and husbands: Herb Preston and Bob Morefield.

Surviving are four daughters: Anita Preston, Connie (Gary) Hardin, Lisa (Tim) Kiley and Vanessa Bray; one brother, Bruce (Joyce) Whitehouse; eight grandkids; and ten great-grandkids.

She worked at the Tri Valley School District and then at Sam's Club.

Funeral Service will be held Friday, July 28, 2023, at Downs United Methodist Church at 6:00 p.m. There will be a visitation from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the church. Pastor Allen Miller will officiate.

Donna was admired and loved by many. She never knew a stranger.

Memorials can be made to Wish Bone Canine Rescue.

