PONTIAC — Donna L. Smith, 83, of Pontiac, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at Good Samaritan Home in Pontiac, IL.

Services will be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Pontiac with Reverend Gretchen Stinebaugh officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be at Southside Cemetery in Pontiac, IL at a later date.

The family request that anyone attending the visitation and services please observe all COVID precautions.

Calvert & Martin Funeral Homes, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.

Donna was born August 30, 1938, in Bloomington, IL, to Joe and Dessie (Broom) Green. She was a graduate of Bloomington High School, class of 1957.

Surviving are her children: Douglas D. (Barb) Smith of Piper City, IL, and Debra L. (William) Vietti of Pontiac, IL; four grandchildren: Michelle Smith, Douglas Smith Jr., Kyle Vietti, and Kelly Petrovics; seven great-grandchildren; and sisters: Betty Drakulich and Rose Johnson, both of Las Cruses, NM.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Joseph Green; and sister, JoAnn Arbuckle.

Donna worked at K-Mart in Pontiac for 15-years, and later was a door greeter at Walmart until her retirement. Donna enjoyed seeing and meeting people every day and never knew a stranger.

Memorials may be made to Good Samaritan Home in Pontiac, IL.

