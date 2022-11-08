Sept. 13, 1934 - Nov. 5, 2022

EUREKA — Donna K. Wettstein, 88, of Eureka, passed away at 10:34 p.m., Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

She was born September 13, 1934, in Lincoln, IL, to Lewis and Mary (Wattles) Koehler. She married Arthur C. Wettstein on November 6, 1954, in Lincoln, IL. He preceded her in death on December 22, 2005.

She was also preceded in death by four brothers: William, George, Carl and Robert; four sisters: Catherine, Marjorie, Julia, and Norma; one grandson and two great-grandsons.

Surviving are her seven children: Dennis (Emily) Wettstein of Carlock, Gary (Elna) of Eureka, Melanie (Dave) Huette of Eureka, Jim (Dianne) Wettstein of Eureka, Dan Wettstein of Kansas City, MO, Mary (Wayne) Getz of Eureka, Bill (Heidi) Wettstein of Carlock; 36 grandchildren; and 74 great-grandchildren.

Donna was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church of Eureka. She was a homemaker most of her life but she also worked ten years at the Eureka Community Hospital. She loved her family dearly and had a gift of leaving a path of smiles with whomever she would meet.

Funeral services was held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the Eureka Apostolic Christian Church where visitation were held from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m., prior to services at the church. Visitation were also be held at the Goodfield Apostolic Christian Fellowship Hall on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Burial will be in Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka.

The family wants to thank the staff at the Eureka Apostolic Christian Home for their loving care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.argoruestmanharris.com.