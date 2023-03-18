Oct. 5, 1939 - March 14, 2023
BLOOMINGTON — Donna "Jeanie" Denny, 83, of Bloomington, passed away at 3:18 PM on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, IL. She was born on October 5, 1939, in Normal to James L. and Margaret P. (Eades) Day. She married Samuel "Gene" Denny on August 31, 1956, in Bloomington.
Donna lived for her family and was devoted to her husband, Gene; three children: Vicky Hogan (Kenny Crismon), Minier, Michael (Laurie) Denny, Danvers, and Laura Denny, Normal; seven grandchildren: Sam (Sarah) Denny, Normal, Brianne (Andy) Anderson, Atlanta, IL, Richard (Skye) Hogan, Cullom, Brett (Lindsey) Denny and Tyler Denny, Hudson, Christine (Garrett Sparrow) Hogan, Danvers, and Jeffrey Denny, Bloomington; eight great-grandchildren: Christian (Katie Eyer) Anderson, Lincoln, Sydney (Brennan Compton) Anderson, Pontiac, Caden Kuhnke, Hudson, Aiden Hogan, Cullom, Laila Kuhnke, Hudson, Lily Hogan, Cullom, Brooklynn Anderson, Atlanta, and Addison Hogan, Cullom; two great-great-granddaughters: Gracelynn Compton, Pontiac and Paisley Anderson (coming soon!); many nieces and nephews; and one brother, Jim (Sandy) Day, Bloomington. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Mary Alice; and her son-in-law, Jim Hogan.
Cremation will be accorded. East Lawn Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Memories and on-line tributes may be made at www.EastLawn-Bloomington.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.