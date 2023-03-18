BLOOMINGTON — Donna "Jeanie" Denny, 83, of Bloomington, passed away at 3:18 PM on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, IL. She was born on October 5, 1939, in Normal to James L. and Margaret P. (Eades) Day. She married Samuel "Gene" Denny on August 31, 1956, in Bloomington.

Donna lived for her family and was devoted to her husband, Gene; three children: Vicky Hogan (Kenny Crismon), Minier, Michael (Laurie) Denny, Danvers, and Laura Denny, Normal; seven grandchildren: Sam (Sarah) Denny, Normal, Brianne (Andy) Anderson, Atlanta, IL, Richard (Skye) Hogan, Cullom, Brett (Lindsey) Denny and Tyler Denny, Hudson, Christine (Garrett Sparrow) Hogan, Danvers, and Jeffrey Denny, Bloomington; eight great-grandchildren: Christian (Katie Eyer) Anderson, Lincoln, Sydney (Brennan Compton) Anderson, Pontiac, Caden Kuhnke, Hudson, Aiden Hogan, Cullom, Laila Kuhnke, Hudson, Lily Hogan, Cullom, Brooklynn Anderson, Atlanta, and Addison Hogan, Cullom; two great-great-granddaughters: Gracelynn Compton, Pontiac and Paisley Anderson (coming soon!); many nieces and nephews; and one brother, Jim (Sandy) Day, Bloomington. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Mary Alice; and her son-in-law, Jim Hogan.