BLOOMINGTON — Donna J. Roberts, 66, of Bloomington, passed away at 8:37 a.m. on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, after a long, courageous fight due to complications from surgery.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Her graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate or to Home Sweet Home Ministries.

She was born September 16, 1956, in Bloomington, daughter of Cyril and Mary Sanders McGowan. She married Robin W. Roberts on December 22, 1978, at Bloomington.

Surviving are her husband, Robin, Bloomington; two children: Rachel (Rod Sr) Johnson, Florida and Sean (Andrea) Roberts, Texas; and eight grandchildren. Also surviving are three sisters: Angie Stevenson, Bloomington, Mary (Howard) Shoultz and Tammy (Richard) Hall, both of Normal; three brothers: Jimmy (Gloria) McGowan, Bloomington, Dan (Peggy) McGowan, Normal and Frank (Tiffany) McGowan, Georgia; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Chris Roberts in 2015; one brother and one sister.

Donna enjoyed her job working as a waitress at Federal Cafe many years ago. She also worked as a secretary in the area and enjoyed helping with the IBEW golf outings and softball tournaments.

Donna also enjoyed playing BINGO, visiting casinos with her sister, Angie, and bowling.