Oct. 22, 1935 - May 29, 2023

HOPEDALE — Donna J. Pleines, 87, of Hopedale, formerly of Minier, passed away Monday, May 29, 2023, at Carle Health Methodist Hospital in Peoria.

She was born October 22, 1935, to Sylvester E. "Si" and Ruth Haning Imig. She married Melvin Pleines on April 14, 1956, in Bloomington.

Surviving are her husband, Melvin Pleines of Hopedale; one brother, Carroll (Phyllis) Imig; one sister, Judy (Ed) Howard; one sister-in-law, Ruth Pleines; and one brother-in-law, Ron Cremeens, all of Hopedale; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Marilyn Martin-Cremeens; two brothers-in-law: Edward Martin and Kenneth Pleines.

Donna worked at State Farm Insurance Company in Bloomington, retiring after 43 years.

She was a member of Minier Christian Church, a long-time member of Tea Leaf International; and enjoyed snowmobiling and traveling. She was always willing to give support to family and anyone who was in need.

Per her wishes, cremation has been accorded. A memorial service and celebration of life service will be at a later date. Burial will be in Minier Cemetery. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.

The family would like to thank the Hopedale Medical Complex and staff for the care given to Donna for the past several years.

Memorials may be made to Minier Christian Church or Hopedale Medical Complex.

To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.