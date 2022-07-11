Sept. 26, 1936 - July 8, 2022

FAIRBURY — Donna I. Holland, 85, of Fairbury, passed away at 4:38 p.m., Friday, July 8, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury. Burial will follow in South Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury.

Visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury; and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday also at the funeral home in Fairbury. Memorials may be directed to SELCAS, Fairbury; Prairie Central Athletic Boosters or donor's choice.

Donna was born September 26, 1936, in Pontiac the daughter of Orville and Clara (Zimmer) Russell. She married Gerald "Jerry" Holland on August 7, 1954 at the McCoy Chapel of the Pontiac United Methodist Church, Pontiac. Her husband, Jerry survives in Fairbury. Her parents and one brother, Marvin Russell preceded her in death.

Also surviving are three daughters: Vickie (Keith) Bittner of Fairbury, Debbie (Mike) Oelschlager of Fairbury, Cindy (Joe) Nash of Warson Woods, MO; eleven grandchildren: Heather (Brett) Pierce, Bryan (Melissa) Bittner, Krystal (Trevin) McCulloh, Kaleen (Nick) Hanke, Niki (Jared) Powell, Whitney (Jake) Wilson, Maci (Al Towers) Oelschlager, Holland Nash, Joey Nash, Hannah Nash, Michael Nash; 11 great-grandchildren: Madison, Mason, Grace, Blake, Quin, Jet, Dax, Coy, Remington, Harper, Jessa; two sisters: Ida Studebaker of Pontiac and Nancy Webster of Leonard Town, MD; and sister in-law, Phyllis Russell of Pontiac.

Mrs. Holland was a 1954 graduate of Pontiac Township High School. She enjoyed many trips to Branson, MO; taking in numerous shows. The Holland's enjoyed Prairie Central sports events of any kind, especially Hawks basketball. Most of all Donna was a loving wife, mother and grandmother; she always put her family first and loved being surrounded by them. Her infectious smile and loving heart will forever be missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family wishes to extend a heart-felt thank you to Carle Hospital and staff for Donna's care over the past few weeks.

