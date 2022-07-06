Donna (Finck) Price

She was born on September 13, 1933, in Gridley, IL, but after high school, she lived where the Air Force sent them, including California, Texas and eventually Morocco, Africa. Eventually she settled in Rockford, IL, for many years before she moved to Chattanooga in 1981. She was a very spunky lady and for being so little she was a force of nature. Donna would give you the shirt off her back if she liked you, but if you made her mad, watch out! Nothing intimidated her - she was fearless. She had a great sense of humor and was among the best at telling jokes. As long as she was able, she was never still - cleaning the house and car (and everyone else's if she was visiting). She often rode her bike or walked rather than taking the car. She loved her family and friends, singing, and dancing, traveling, reading and her dogs.