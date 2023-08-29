July 24, 1928 - Aug. 23, 2023

CLINTON - Donna D. Stanwood, 95, of Clinton, IL, passed away 7:04 a.m., August 23, 2023, at Manor Court, Clinton, IL.

Services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with Ernie Harvey, Jr. and Mike Cahill officiating. Burial will follow at Oakview Cemetery, Armington, IL. Visitation will be 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the Mennonite College of Nursing at Illinois State University or Little Galilee Christian Camp.

Donna was born July 24, 1928, in Bloomington, IL, the daughter of Karle M. and Edna E. (Kistler) Hickey. She married Ivan B. Stanwood October 1, 1949 in Armington, IL. He passed away February 2, 2023.

Survivors include her children: Ivanna Lynn (Richard) Koritz, Clinton, IL, and Timothy Lee (Beth) Stanwood, Des Moines, IA; grandchildren: Scott, Karle, Kristy Jo, Kelly, Merci, Micah, Amy, Kristy Leigh, Brittany, and Maggie; 17 great-grandchildren; and siblings: Michael G. (Barbara S.) Hickey, Springfield, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons: Eric Wayne Stanwood and Christopher Dean Stanwood, and brother, Myron J. "Bud" Hickey.

Donna was a longtime nurse retiring from the American Red Cross. She was a past member of Creve Coeur Christian Church and current member of the Clinton First Christian Church. Donna enjoyed needle work.

