GRIDLEY — Donna B. Parkhouse, 83, of Gridley, passed away on January 5, 2022, at Heritage Health in Minonk.

Private Graveside services will be held on, Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Evergreen Cemetery. Pastor Jonathan Boehne will officiate. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Ruestman-Harris is assisting the family with arrangements.

Donna Bell Armstrong Parkhouse was born in Kewanee, IL, on June 4, 1938, the daughter of Robert Leslie and Margaret Jackson-Armstrong. She was baptized in the Elmira Presbyterian Church on October 9, 1938, and became a child of God. Donna was con?rmed in the Christian faith on April 6, 1952.

She was united in marriage to Dennis Parkhouse on May 25, 1963, and was blessed with 58-years of married life together. God also blessed them with the gift of three children and five grandchildren.

God blessed Donna's life in many special ways. She served God at Trinity Lutheran Church as an organist, choir chime and choir director for over 50-years. After graduating from ISNU, Donna taught in the El Paso school district from 1960 - 1963. Then, she taught in Leesville, LA, from 1963 - 1965 while her husband served in the army. Upon their return to Illinois, Donna taught in the El Paso school district as the elementary music teacher for over 30-years and directed the show choir combo for El Paso High School and Jr. High. She also served her El Paso community as community choir director from 1996-2005 and assistant director from 2006-2008.

Music was an important part of her life. Through her music she experienced friendships that she treasured for her lifetime. Her students were a very important part of her life and she enjoyed watching new generations of families pass through her classroom door.

On January 5, 2022, God called Donna home to heaven to rest in the arms of Jesus and to await the resurrection of the dead. Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.

She is survived by her husband Dennis; and her children: Kevin (Dee) Parkhouse, El Paso, Kathy (Jerry) Faulk, El Paso, and Brian (Elizabeth Megli) Parkhouse, Bloomington; her grandchildren: Nickolas and Makenna Parkhouse, Jared and Joshua Faulk, all of El Paso, and Isabella Megli-Parkhouse, Bloomington.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Leslie Armstrong and Margaret Elizabeth Jackson-Armstrong.

The Lord gives and the Lord takes away; blessed be the name of the Lord. We give thanks to God our Father through Jesus Christ, our Lord for our sister Donna Parkhouse.

Memorials may be made to her church, Trinity Lutheran Church or El Paso-Gridley Music Boosters.

