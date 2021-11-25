BLOOMINGTON — Donna B. Nottoli, 91, Bloomington, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 23, at Good Samaritan Healthcare, Pontiac, where she was surrounded by her family. Her funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 29, at Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, Bloomington, with Monsignor Douglas Hennessy officiating. Visitation will be immediately preceding the funeral from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity. A private family entombment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church.

Donna was born April 29, 1930, in Cropsey, the third of four children to Herman F. and Vida B. (Stimson) Nolte. She married John G. Nottoli on April 12, 1958 in Bloomington. He preceded her in death on April 4, 2013.

Donna is survived by three children: John G. Nottoli, III, Normal; Jeffrey M. Nottoli (Rita), Bloomington; and Jennifer E. Nottoli (Curt Johnson), Los Angeles; six grandchildren: Jordan Nottoli, Denver; and Jenelle Nottoli, Charleston SC; and Etney Johnson, Los Angeles and Avery Johnson, St. Louis; and Tyler Davis, Bloomington, and Jason Vandegraft, Normal; and brother, Ron Nolte (Jan), Logansport, IN. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews as well as a special friend, Betsy LeGrand.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Robert Nolte, a sister Marjorie Gott, her husband John, and daughter-in-law Cathy H. Nottoli.

Mrs. Nottoli was a 1948 graduate of Cropsey High School. After graduation, Donna began her career in Bloomington, first with The Daily Pantagraph and later with State Farm. Mrs. Nottoli was a seven decade member of Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church where she was active with the church choir. The highlight of her association with the choir was traveling to The Vatican to sing before Pope John Paul II.

Donna will be remembered as a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and friend. She was fun loving and had a wonderful sense of humor always having a willingness to laugh at herself. Family was of the greatest importance to Donna which she made her life's focus. After raising their family, Donna and John traveled extensively throughout the world. Donna was always known for her sense of elegance, style and beauty. She will be missed for her laughter, her deep faith in God and her love of family. The memory of a wonderful mother and grandmother will serve to console and sustain all of her family in the days and weeks to come. The family extends its sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff at Martin Healthcare and Good Samaritan Healthcare for their compassionate care and support.

