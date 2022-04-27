March 23, 1952 - April 23, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Donita June Gillenwater, 70 of Bloomington, passed away at 2:05 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Unity Point Health Proctor, Peoria, IL.

Donita was born March 23, 1952, in Bloomington, IL, the daughter of Donald R. and Gwendolyne (Henson) Denniston, Sr. She married Charles O. Gillenwater on May 30, 1987, in Normal, IL. He preceded her in death on August 29, 2011.

She is survived by one stepson, Christopher Gillenwater; one sister, Karen (DeWayne) White; three sisters-in-law: Jo Denniston, Pamela (Jim) Nagel and Sherry Rogers; five nieces and nephews: Christal (Rob) Carter, Nathan White, Adam (Nicole) Denniston, Chad Nagel and Shaunna (Billy) Wuczynski; and several great-nieces and nephews.

Donita worked at Country Companies (Country Financial) for 37-plus years.

Her funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday night at the funeral home. Rev. Dr. David Rumley will officiate. Burial will be at Randolph Cemetery, Heyworth.

Calvert & Metzler is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.