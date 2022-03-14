PLANO, Texas — Donald Warren Erschen passed away peacefully in his home in Texas on Friday, March 11, 2022.

He was known by many as Hollywood, Super Deal, Stallion, Big Don, Dad, Grandpa and most lovingly as Donnie. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn; his children: Brent (Amy), Shelly (Craig) and Jamie (Karen) and grandkids: Connor, Beth, Courtney, Abby and Lola and many nieces and nephews.

Born on November 2, 1937 in Kankakee, IL, Don was the oldest of three children. Don met Evelyn in high school, and they were married on June 28, 1959 in Pontiac, IL where they lived for over 50 years.

Don developed a passion for cars and racing from an early age until the day he raced his way to heaven. He shared that love for racing with anyone that would listen and took many people to their first race or helped them buy their first car. If he wasn't racing cars or going to the races, he was working on, fixing up or selling cars. Don mentored many young car fanatics along the way.

Don and Evelyn were members at Waldo Mennonite Church in Flanagan, IL where Don was sure to never miss a good church potluck. In 2016, Don and Evelyn moved to Texas to be near their children. He loved living closer to his grandkids who he reminded often that "he loved them more". Don's favorite verse was Psalm 118:24: This is the day the Lord has made let us rejoice and be glad in it.

A celebration of life will be held later this year in Flanagan, IL.