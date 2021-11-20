BLOOMINGTON — Donald Walker, 87, of Bloomington, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021, at the Villas of Holly Brook Towanda Barnes.

His service will be held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Beck Memorial Home, with Rev. Dr. Rick Tindall officiating. Following the service burial will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Stanford. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Military honors will be conducted by the Bloomington-Normal Honor Guard.

The family suggests memorials to be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to the Illinois Symphony at the BCPA.

Beck Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Don was born on September 6, 1934, in Rural Mackinaw, to Charles Leslie and Bernice Darnall Walker. He married Jacquelyn Hanson on December 9, 1956, in Stanford, IL. She preceded him in death on June 4, 1987.

Don is survived by his children: Rodney Walker, Steven (Vanessa) Walker, Randy (Mary) Walker, and Teri (Steve) Parker all of Bloomington. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Darin (Casey) Parker, Leslie (Justin) Hensley, Jared (Angie) Parker, Kaila (Adil) Elmaataoui, Chet (Erin) Walker, Keri (Braeden) Barbour, Lee Ann (Brandon) Bachman, Kolton Walker and Hope Walker; along with 20 great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Ann (Don) Harrell, Mackinaw; one sister-in-law, Andrea Hanson, Normal; and several nieces and nephews.

Don grew up on a farm in rural Mackinaw, farming and raising Black Angus with his dad in the Mackinaw-Stanford area. As a kid and through his teenage years in 4-H he received numerous awards on the local, state and mid-west levels showing his prize-winning Black Angus. He went to grade school at the Boston School House, rural Mackinaw, and graduated from Minier High School.

As an adult he served in the US Army, he was a member of the Tazewell County Farm Bureau, the Minier Grain Elevator Board and the Central Illinois Angus Association. He was also a member of the Minier Christian Church.

He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bulls fan and enjoyed playing golf with his sons. He will be deeply missed by all his family and friends.

Online condolences may be made to www.beckmemorial.com.