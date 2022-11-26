 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donald S. Copeland

July 20, 1930 - Nov. 24, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Donald S. Copeland, 92, of Bloomington, formerly of Mt. Pulaski, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Heritage Health in Normal, IL.

Donald was born on July 20, 1930, in Mt. Pulaski, the son of Donald C. and Helen (Haynes) Copeland.

Donald is survived by several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Duane; and his sisters: Glenda Copeland, Joyce Vandrak, and Myrna Cable.

Donald proudly served his country during the Korean war in the US Army. He retired from the Mt. Pulaski bank where he was the Vice President for many years.

Cremation rites have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Mt. Pulaski, IL. Memorial donations may be made in Donald's name to Centennial Christian Church in Bloomington, IL.

