LAKE WALES, Florida — Donald Ray Schwarzentruber, 76, of Lake Wales, FL, formerly of Minier, IL, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, FL, following a battle with cancer.

Cremation rites were accorded. A family memorial and celebration of life service will be held at a future date in Illinois.

Donald was born May 5, 1946, in Bloomington, a son of Darrell and Alice Wilson Schwarzentruber. He married Maxine Crawford, September 10, 1966, in Minier. She survives, now living back in Minier.

Other survivors include his son, Dwayne Schwarzentruber of Pekin; niece, Lisa Jones of Chandler, AZ; nephew, Jeff Lenhardt of Bloomington and many cousins.

One daughter, Michelle Hargis; his sister, Helen Lenhardt; and his parents, Darrell (Bud) and Alice Schwarzentruber preceded him in death.

Donald was a member of the Minier Christian Church. At the age of 19, Donald became one of the youngest members of Carpenter's Local 183.

Donald was a building contractor in the Olympia area for over 25 years before retiring to Florida in 1998. He will be remembered for his strong work ethic and quality of workmanship.

Memorials may be made to the donor's charity of choice.