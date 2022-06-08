June 26, 1940 - June 5, 2022

FAIRBURY — Donald R. Perkins, 81 of Fairbury, died at 6:35 p.m. Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

His funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, at the 1st United Methodist Church of Fairbury with Pastor Paul Wier officiating. Burial will be in South Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury.

Visitation will be 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury and 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Monday at the church in Fairbury. The family suggests memorials be directed to Fairview Haven Retirement Community or SELCAS both of Fairbury.

Donald was born June 26, 1940, in Chatsworth, IL; the son of Russell and Annis (Harlan) Perkins. He married Patricia Wilson on February 17, 1962 in Jacksonville, IL.

His wife, Pat preceded him in death on March 9, 2022. His parents, two brothers, Kenneth and Charles Perkins, and one sister, Luella Mounce also preceded him in death.

Survivors include their children: Jeff Perkins, Durham, NC; Carol (Eric) Vaughan, Fairbury; two granddaughters: Morgan and Macy Vaughan, Fairbury; and one sister, Marlene Thompson, Wilmington, IL.

Don was a 1958 graduate of Lexington High School. He was employed at GTE in Bloomington, Durham, NC; and Tampa, FL; for over 35-years, retiring in 1996. In 1998 Don and Pat moved back to Illinois to be closer to their family; eventually settling in Fairbury. After retirement Don worked part-time at Ace Hardware, and United Soils both in Fairbury. Don enjoyed spending time with his family and working in his garden. Don and Pat also enjoyed wintering in Florida for many years.

The family would like to extend a heart-felt thank you to Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury for the wonderful care given to Don over the past couple of months.

