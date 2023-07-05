March 21, 1936 - July 2, 2023

MINONK — Donald R. Cirks, 87, of Minonk, died Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Goldwater Care in Pontiac, IL.

Donald was born on March 21, 1936, to Ollie and Mabel Falk Cirks in Bloomington, IL. He married Carol J. Jording on February 24, 1957, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Secor, IL. She survives.

Other family members include his children: Danny (Julia) Cirks of Minonk, Connie (David) Sexton of Milledgeville, GA, Larry (Mary Anne) Cirks of Wayne, PA; siblings: Evelyn (Donald) Turner of Dana, Marvin (Jane) Cirks of Zephyrhills, FL, the late, Darlene (late Kenny) Reese of Minonk, Ray (Teresa) Cirks of Minonk; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He was a brother-in-law to the late Marilyn (late Carl) Cotner, Dennis (Judy) Jording of Eureka, and Kathy (Melvin) Tedford.

Donald was a lifetime farmer in the Minonk township area and a great storyteller. He enjoyed camping, fishing, volleyball, painting, and woodworking.

He was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Minonk where funeral services will be held on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023, from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk. Burial will be at Minonk Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of the donor's choice in Don's memory.

