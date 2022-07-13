June 15, 1932 - July 11, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Donald R. Burton, 90, of Bloomington, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, at Liberty Village, Clinton.

His funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at Holy Trinity Church, Bloomington. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service Friday at the church. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Interment will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

He was born June 15, 1932, in Normal, a son of Leslie and Dorothy Burton. He married Eloise Lorig on September 11, 1954, and she survives.

Also surviving are six children: Julie Milligan, Joan Eardley, Jane (Dale) Binstock, Jean (Mark) Corrie, Joyce (John) Westfall and John Burton; 18 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Jean Bundy.

He was preceded in death by four sisters: Edith Manahan, Opal Morgan, Audrey Yeakel, and Christine Hinthorn; two brothers: Duane Burton and Doyte Burton; and a son-in-law, Jim Eardley.

Don served on active duty with the Illinois National Guard during the Korean War. He was a heavy equipment operator with Laborers Local 362 until his retirement. After retirement, Don enjoyed mowing lawns in his neighborhood as well as for the State of Illinois at local rest areas. He was an avid coon hunter and raised basset hounds and rabbits. Don liked watching WWF and NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt Sr. He enjoyed westerns, especially John Wayne and liked collecting John Deere memorabilia.

