July 8, 1948 - July 12, 2022
GRINNELL, Iowa — Donald Paul Bard, 74, of Grinnell, IA, and formerly of Bloomington, IL, died on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, surrounded by his family at St. Francis Manor in Grinnell.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Prairie Lakes Church in Grinnell.
A funeral service is scheduled for 10:00 AM, Friday, July 15, 2022, at Prairie Lakes Church in Grinnell. A reception will follow the service at the church. Burial will be held later at Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka, IL. Read the full obituary at www.smithfh.com.