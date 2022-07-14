GRINNELL, Iowa — Donald Paul Bard, 74, of Grinnell, IA, and formerly of Bloomington, IL, died on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, surrounded by his family at St. Francis Manor in Grinnell.

A funeral service is scheduled for 10:00 AM, Friday, July 15, 2022, at Prairie Lakes Church in Grinnell. A reception will follow the service at the church. Burial will be held later at Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka, IL. Read the full obituary at www.smithfh.com.