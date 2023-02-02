June 4, 1928 - Feb. 1, 2023

CLINTON — Donald Owen Short, 94, of Clinton, IL, departed this life 1:44 p.m. February 1, 2023, at Manor Court, Clinton, IL.

Donald was born June 4, 1928, in Wapella, IL, the son of Homer and Erma Louise (Cahill) Short. He married Alicia Sharon Hissong November 24, 1963, in Cerro Gordo, IL.

He is fondly remembered by his wife, Alicia of Clinton, IL; daughters: Dr. Cheryl (David) Short-Mattix of Valparaiso, IN, and Sheila (Jerry) Wayne of Wapella, IL; along with grandchildren: Victoria and Garrett Wayne. He has one sister, Lois (Sam) Sutter of Heyworth, IL, and one brother, Paul (Deb) Short of Lincoln, IL, surviving. He has gone to be with his son, Keith Allen; his sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Art Cooper; and his parents.

Don graduated from Wapella High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1950-1952 during the Korean Conflict, where he climbed to the top of Mt. Fugi on a recovery mission. He was a lifelong farmer, tending to the family sesquicentennial farm, on top of working for the U.S. Postal Service, from where he retired after serving for 32 years as a city carrier. He enjoyed refinishing furniture, gardening, working outside, and following his grandchildren in their sports and activities.

Services will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with Pastor Darrell Howard officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL. Visitation will be held from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m., Saturday at the Funeral Home.

Memorials may be directed to Cunningham Children's Home in Urbana or Clinton United Methodist Church.

