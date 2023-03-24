Nov. 10, 1937 - March 20, 2023

COLFAX — Donald Meiners, of Colfax, passed away on March 20, 2023, in Normal, IL, at age 85.

Donald was born in Watseka, IL, to Elmo and Laverne on November 10, 1937. He graduated from Octavia High school. On March 25, 1956, he married Priscilla Rathbun and for 58 years they lived together in Colfax. Donald is survived by his children: Carmen, Alan, and Scott; five grandsons; ten great-grandchildren; and his Aunt Rose Orendorf. Also, his siblings, Ronnie and Veralynn Cuddihy.

Donald (Donnie) lived to be right and loved to wager. Donnie worked his entire life in the agriculture industry and enjoyed purchasing real estate in his later years. A State and National Champion trap shooter which later gave way to an extensive antique-purchasing addiction. Donnie would travel near and far to add to his collection of antiques, pigs, and junk. Donnie and Priscilla enjoyed their family and friends while hosting hundreds of tailgate parties every fall at Memorial Stadium cheering on the Fighting Illini, and traveling to most of those games in the sometimes dependable RV named "Hercules."

Donnie is preceded in death by his wife, Priscilla; parents; and grandson, Ben.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Loft in Normal for their care in his final months. And, To Ronnie and Betty Meiners, for always being there for Donnie, thank you.

Intermittent will be private.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax is in charge of arrangements.

Those wishing to make a memorial in Donnie's name can be directed to the Colfax Restoration Project 2703 Hendrix Dr. Bloomington, IL, 61704.

