Feb. 5, 1944 - Dec. 4, 2022

EUREKA — Donald M. "Don" Heinold, 78, of Eureka, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington, IL,

Don was born on February 5, 1944, in Washington to Melvin D. and Mary Helen (Underwood) Heinold. He married Peggy L. Bittner on October 9, 1966, in Roanoke.

Surviving are his wife, Peg of Eureka; his son, Brent (Julie) Heinold of Bloomington; his daughters: Shelli (John) Streit of Eureka, Cheri (Allan) Ogg of Deer Creek, Cori (David) Tapp of Eureka and Megan (Bill) White of Sahuarita, AZ; 16 grandchildren: Tyler (Callie), Payton (David), Luke and Aubri Heinold, Andrew (Jalee) and Emily Streit, Hannah, Adam, Logan (McKenna) and Zach Ogg, Grace, Brittany (Connor) and Ben Tapp and Autumn, Eli and Abe White; and great-grandchildren: Renly, Weston, Nova and Hayden; brother, Daniel (Carol) Heinold of Deer Creek.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Don owned and operated Donald M. Heinold, CPA in Eureka since 1982.

Don's greatest love was his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He had a simple yet deep faith, integrity and character beyond measure, and he loved people well. He treasured the time he spent with his wife and family and cherished the many memories they created together.

He was a member of Liberty Bible Church in Eureka, where his funeral service will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022, with Pastors Tom Zobrist and Phil Somers officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022, and on Saturday, prior to the service, from 9:00 - 9:45 a.m.

Burial will be at Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery where a graveside committal service will take place at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, following Don's funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lifesong for Orpans in Gridley, IL, or Liberty Bible Church Benevolent Fund.

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.

To leave an online condolence for the family or to view Don's video tribute, visit www.knappjohnson.com.