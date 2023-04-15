June 27, 1962 - April 12, 2023

SECOR — Donald Lee Harshbarger, 60, of Secor, IL, joined his loving wife with open arms in heaven at 9:59 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.

Cremation rites were accorded and a memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Secor Community building and a celebration of life will follow the service at the community building.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask for memorials to be made to an account in his name at Heartland Bank or given to the family.

Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso, IL, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Donny was born June 27, 1962, in Peoria, IL, the son of Larry B. and Carol A. Peters Harshbarger. He married Toni Lynne Porter on June 5, 1982, at the Secor United Methodist Church. She died February 16, 2016.

Surviving are two daughters: Brandi (Mitch) Hansen of Secor and Jessica (Tony Pita) Harshbarger of Roanoke; two grandchildren: Shelby Hansen and Brenden Pita, and another on the way, Knox Pita, who he was looking forward to meeting; his mother, Carol Harshbarger of Secor; his mother-in-law, Ada (Tommy) Williams of El Paso; two brothers: Danny (Diana) Harshbarger of East Peoria, and John Harshbarger of Secor; and one sister, Theresa (Tony) Bown of Eureka.

His father, Larry, and father-in-law, Luther "Jerry" Porter, preceded him in death.

He was a member of the Secor United Methodist Church and a 1981, graduate of El Paso High School. Donny was an avid Nascar fan and enjoyed watching the races, camping at Hickory Hill Campgrounds for over 24 years, and fishing with Toni. Donny enjoyed playing golf and was a Cubs and Minnesota Vikings fan. He was Road Commissioner in Palestine township for many years. Donny & Toni operated Ruby Lanes Bowling Alley in El Paso, for 14 years, and he later worked at Diggle Ace Hardware in El Paso. He never knew a stranger and his daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren were his greatest joy. He was a loving dad, grandpa, son, and brother who enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and extended kids.

The family would like to thank everyone for their care and compassion during Donny's illness.