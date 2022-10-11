July 15, 1936 - Sept. 16, 2022

SPRINGFIELD — Donald L. Worthen, 86, of Springfield passed away September 16, 2022. He was born July 15, 1936 in Ava, IL to Homer and Faye (Miller) Worthen. He married Doris Bays in Mt. Vernon, IL on February 3, 1974.

He worked at Growmark, Inc., in Bloomington, IL for 46 years. However, his hobbies were woodworking, genealogy, camping and growing and tending to his roses. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was proud of all their accomplishments. He had recently moved back to Springfield, IL this year after living in Surprise, AZ for 22 yrs.

Surviving are his loving spouse of 48 years, Doris; children: Valerie Worthen, Geri Heissler, Mark Worthen; grandchildren: Olivia Worthen, Ava Worthen, Andrew Heissler, Adam Heissler, Abby Heissler, Amie Skinner; and great-grandchildren: Hattie Heissler, Luke Heissler, Grant Heissler, Arlo Chicca, and Barrett Skinner. He is preceded in passing by his parents, Homer and Faye Worthen; and brother: Richard Worthen.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A public visitation will be held Friday, October 14, 2022 from 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Community Cancer Center in Normal, IL.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.