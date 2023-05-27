Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Oct. 10, 1939 - April 17, 2023

COAL CITY — Donald L. Roach, age 83, of Coal City, IL, formerly of Bloomington - Normal, IL, and Lincoln, IL, died Monday, April 17, 2023, at Morris Hospital, surrounded by family.

Born October 10, 1939, in Jacksonville, IL, Donald Lee was a son of Robert and Edna M. (nee Ayers) Roach. He was raised in Jacksonville, graduated from Jacksonville High School with the Class of 1957, and went on to serve with the United States Army and United States Navy.

On February 8, 1969, Don married Sharon Jean Stroud in Jacksonville, and they made their family home in Lincoln. He spent his entire professional career with Bridgestone Firestone Tire Company in Normal, until he retired after over 30 years of service.

Don was a member of the American Legion in Lincoln and a member of the Coal City United Methodist Church. He was a great sports fan, supporting the St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys, and was a die hard Fighting Illini fan.

Don was a hard worker and loving husband, father, and grandfather, and he will be fondly remembered for his love of Dunkin'.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Sharon Roach, and one son, Darren (Stacey) Roach, both of Coal City; three granddaughters: McKenna, Hayleigh, and Aubrey; one sister, Clara Bender; sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Jo Roach of Lawton, OK, and Randy (Verna) Stroud of El Paso, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers: Frank and Jim Roach; and three sisters: Mary Scanlan, Thelma Pederson, and Shirley Cox.

Per Don's wishes, cremation rites are being accorded.

The family will receive friends for a memorial visitation at Reeves Funeral Home, 75 North Broadway Street, in Coal City on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 11:30 a.m. Pastor Jay Regennitter will officiate and then inurnment with full military honors will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.

