Donald L. McKinley

KAPPA — Donald L. McKinley, 85, of Kappa, died Saturday, August 13, 2022, at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso. Pastor Brandon Current will officiate. Visitation will begin one prior to services at funeral home. Burial will be at Hinthorn Cemetery in Hudson.

Visit www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com for full obit.

