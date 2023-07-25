Dec. 9, 1935 - July 24, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Donald L. Lawyer, 87, of Bloomington, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

His funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Downs, with Rev. Dustin Schultz officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Interment will immediately follow services at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Downs.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, Downs or Carle Cancer Center, Normal.

He was born December 9, 1935, in Atlanta, IL, son of Lorin W. and Margaret E. Mills Lawyer. He married Mary J. Phelan on June 6, 1959, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Downs.

Surviving are his wife, Mary, Normal; four children: John (Dixie) Lawyer, Indianapolis, IN, Margie (Don) Nelson, Bloomington, Donna (Randy) Malinowski, Bloomington, and Mark (Jenny) Lawyer, Carlock; nine grandchildren: Anthony (Corrie) Nelson, Mathew (Saddie) Nelson, Donald Lawyer, Andrew Malinowski, Kathryn (John) Moreland, Katlyn (Gerald) Rich, Ben Lawyer, Chad Lawyer and Rachel Lawyer. Also surviving are seven great-grandchildren: Owen Nelson, Kaylee Faye Rich, Vaida Nelson, Bailey Nelson, Arlo Nelson, Tessa Moreland and Milly Moreland; and one sister, Della Kaufman, Bloomington.

He was preceded in death his parents and two sisters, Doris Mooney and Jane Corum.

Donald retired after a long-career as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service.

In Donald's retirement he enjoyed knick-knack woodworking, making creative gifts for his children and grandchildren. In his latest years, he enjoyed drawing and making one-of-kind sketches and memes for his family. His family was everything to him.

He was a St. Louis Cardinals fan and a Cleveland Browns fan.