DANVERS — Donald L. Denne, 80 of Danvers, passed away at his home at 9:27 p.m. Monday, December 20, 2021.

His funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 27, 2021 at Otto-Argo-Calvert Funeral Home, Danvers. Pastor Jason Collins will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 26th at the funeral home and from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. Monday prior to the service. Interment will be in Stouts Grove Cemetery, rural Danvers.

Donald was born July 10, 1941 in Morton, Illinois, the son of Elmer and Clara (Young) Denne. He married Rita R. Allen. She preceded him in death on May 24, 2016.

He is survived by his ten children: Mareta Hines, Minier, Sandra Denne, Rantoul, Gloria Mudge, Vienna, Virginia, Donna (Ray) Miller, Parker, Colorado, Janna Denne, Morton, Donald A. Denne, South Willard, Utah, Samantha Denne, Danvers, William Denne, Danvers, Christopher Denne, Danvers,and Victoria Denne, Danvers; four grandchildren: Matthew Swartz, Cody (Tricia) Denne, Gillian Mudge and Jared Mudge; one great-grandchild: Alivia Denne.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and one sister: Marlyn Chapin.

Donald was a Farmer and work for the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 649 out of Peoria. He was a member of Local 649 for over 50 years. He was an avid collector of antique John Deere Tractors and Equipment, with his 8020 being his prize tractor. He also liked collecting O guage Lionel Trains.

A special Thank You to OSF Home Healthcare and Hospice Nurses.

Memorials may be made to the donors choice.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.