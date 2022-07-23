Jan. 19, 1933 - July 8, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Donald L. Curry, 89, of Bloomington, passed away at 9:33 a.m., Friday, July 8, 2022, in Normal.

His memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 1700 N. Towanda Ave., Normal with Rev. Sylvester Weatherall officiating. Burial will be in Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Rides, 4722 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria, IL, 61614.

Don was born January 19, 1933, in Bloomington, the son of Leonard E. and Helen A. McFarland Curry. He married Donna J. Orrick on March 29, 1952 in Bloomington. They celebrated 68 years of marriage before her death on May 29, 2020.

He is survived by a daughter, Connie (Michael L.) Laesch, Normal; a son, Ron (Valerie) Curry, Bloomington; six grandchildren: Stephanie (Bryan) Mercado, Amy (Brad) Armstrong, Matt Laesch, Katie Curry, Lisa (Dave) Machek, Trevor Curry; and ten great-grandchildren: Sam and Ben Mercado, Avery, Taylor and Jack Armstrong, Kinley and Emmie Griffin, Matthew, Max and Mattie Machek; and a sister-in-law, Bernadine Curry Sterling, Bloomington.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Leonard and Ray Curry.

Don graduated from Bloomington High School and later attended classes at Georgia Tech. Don and Donna owned and operated Ideal and Associates Engineering, Inc. in Bloomington for many years. He attended Wesley Methodist Church.

Don was an entrepreneur who encouraged his children and grandchildren to pursue their dreams; which they certainly have. He was of great influence, instilling his love of outdoors and nature. Don panned for gold in Alaska and he and Donna cruised the Rhine River in Switzerland. They traveled to many destinations during their lifetime and enjoyed many good times together.

Don was a proficient tomahawk thrower and a black powder muzzle rifle and trap shooter. He was a Lifetime Member of the NRA, a member of The Bloomington Jaycees in earlier years, and The McLean County Historical Society. His greatest love was his family - whom he couldn't have loved more.

