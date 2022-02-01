NORMAL — Donald Joseph Leventhal passed peacefully from this world on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at his home in Normal, IL.

His memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 4, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, where visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Military rites will be accorded by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Don's name to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in loving memory of Anne Leventhal.

Don was born January 8, 1944, to Jack and Edna (Cook) Leventhal.

Don was a graduate of Wiley High School, Terre Haute, IN, and Southeast Missouri State University, Cape Girardeau, MO. Don was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force prior to college and worked for McDonald Douglas in St. Louis, MO; the Marketing Department of Shell Oil Company and The Medicine Shoppe Corp. He owned and operated Heartland Printing (formerly Sir Speedy Printing) and Clothes Mentor.

Don is survived by his sister, Vicki Bauer; two sons: David (Lisa) Leventhal and Matthew Justice; two daughters: Julia (Coleman Larlee) Maher and Sarah Leventhal; three grandsons, Jimmy and Nate Maher and Ian Leventhal; and three granddaughters: Elizabeth Maher, Emily and Abbie Leventhal; niece, nephews, cousins; and his lifelong loyal friends.

Don was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Anne Leventhal.

One of Don's greatest joys was travelling to visit his family in Indiana, New York, Arizona, North Carolina, Florida and his last trip in December to Alabama.

Don remained an avid fan of Indiana basketball and shared the University of Maryland game via text and tv with his grandson who attended the game as a student of the University of Maryland just prior to his passing. Don had a lifelong love and amazing talent for golf. Don was a member and past President of The Young Men's Club of Bloomington.

Don began every day in his backyard along the golf course, enjoying the peacefulness of feeding the birds.

