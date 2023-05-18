Aug. 31, 1931 - May 15, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Donald J. Randall, 91, of Bloomington, passed away Monday, May 15, 2023, at Luther Oaks in Bloomington, IL.

Don was born August 31, 1931, in Wisconsin Rapids, WI, the son of Christian and Irma (Streese) Randall. He married Sheila Robb on August 18, 1956 in Chicago, IL. She preceded him in death.

Surviving are three children: Susan (Dan) Klotzbach, John (Joan) Randall and Betsy Smith; eight grandchildren, two great-grandchild and one sister, Barb (Tom) Kline. Don was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.

Don worked for most of his career at State Farm Insurance as an actuary for the Life Company. He retired in 1996.

A graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, at Mount Emblem Cemetery, Elmhurst, IL. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Second Presbyterian Church of Bloomington, IL.

