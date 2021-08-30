McLEAN — Donald Herman "Don" Heck age 89, of McLean, IL passed away at 4:04 p.m., Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Normal, IL. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. His funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Rev. Don Doty will be officiating. Military rites will be accorded at the funeral home by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard. It is requested everyone wear a mask. The family suggests memorials be made to Ebenezer Church, McLean, IL or Mt. Hope Funks Grove Fire Department.

Don was born May 17, 1932, in Stanford, IL, the son of Hubert and Lyda Carpenter Heck. He married Clara Jean Foley on January 25, 1953, in McLean, IL. She survives.

Also surviving, his three children: Debra (Samuel) Yost, Normal, IL, Nancy (Larry) Tallent, McLean, IL, Karen (Ronald) Brand, McLean, IL, two grandchildren: Nicholas (Kristal) Brand, Clinton, IL, Emily Brand, McLean, IL, two great-grandchildren: Lachlan and Brecklan, Brand, Clinton, IL; three sisters: Marjorie Meiser, Barbara Hindman, Rose Liscom, all of Florida and several nieces and nephews.

Don is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Clifford and James Heck, and three sisters: Gladys Williams, Marie Hammons, Esther Rapp.

Don served in the US Army from 1954-1956, he was a lifetime farmer in the McLean area.

Don enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be missed by all who knew him.

