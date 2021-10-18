BLOOMINGTON — Donald H. "Stoney" Stonesifer, 94, of Bloomington, passed away at 5:20 am on Friday, October 15, 2021 at his home at the Villas of Holly Brook.

He was born on January 29, 1927 in Chicago, son of William and Gladys Ortlepp Stonesifer. He married Georgia Jank in 1950. He later married Lois Kuehn in 1979, she preceded him in death on July 31, 2016. He was also preceded in death by one granddaughter, Kelsey Seyller and one brother, Kenneth Stonesifer.

Surviving are his children: Cynthia Stonesifer, Lori Baum and Donald G. Stonesifer, all of Bloomington; and three step-children: Milton Kuehn of Chicago, Katherine (Ken) Hunkler of Michigan and Connie (Barry) Woods of Florida. Also surviving are one granddaughter, Kyle (Brett) Seyller Myers and three step-grandchildren: Kristina (David) Scotkowski, Kimberly (Michael) Dotto and Katelyn (Matthew) Scheffler and three great-grandchildren: Seyller Green, Elsey Green & Emmalyn Scotkkowski.

He was a Unites States Army Air Forces veteran and helped the Air Force football team win the European Inter-Allied service championship. Donald was an All-American football player for Northwestern University, where he was on the Rose Bowl winning 1949 team. He played for the Chicago Cardinals in the NFL from 1951 to 1956. He was a member of the Northwestern University and Chicagoland Sports Halls of Fame. After retirement from the NFL he was in sales.

