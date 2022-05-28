Sept. 14, 1927 - May 26, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Donald Gene Beverage, of Bloomington, IL, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Luther Oaks Skilled Nursing Unit in Bloomington.

Don was born September 14, 1927, in Shirley, IL, to Ted and Tressie (Teutsch) Beverage. He married Doris Harper at the Hudson Christian Church on March 9, 1952.

He is survived by his wife, Doris; daughters: Linda Beverage of Pekin, IL, Judy Beverage of Bloomington, IL, and Cheryl (Bryan) Headrick of Mattoon, IL; grandson, Branden Beverage of Hoopston, IL; great-grandchild, Wylee Herchuee of Hoopston, IL; brother, Eddie Beverage of Melbourne, FL; sister, Carol Langston of Ely, MN.

Don is preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Richard Beverage and Harold Beverage; and great-granddaughter, Bella Jo Beverage.

Services will be held at Hudson Christian Church in Hudson on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. with the service at 11:00 a.m.

Don served in the Army during the Korean War from 1952-1953. After serving in Korea, Don came home and began his farming career in McLean and Tazewell county, IL. Don and Doris farmed together for over 59-years, having only recently moved off the farm.

Don was a 32nd Degree Mason, Shriner for 53-years, member of the American Legion, and served on the Tazewell County Farm Bureau Board. Don was very proud of his straight crop rows and weed free fields. He also enjoyed woodworking, square dancing and playing softball, (he was on the 4H softball team that won the 1947 Tri-State Championship). Don was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and never knew a stranger. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Memorials can be given to the Hudson Christian Church.