BLOOMINGTON — Donald E. Wollenschlager, 89, of Bloomington, passed away at 3:42 p.m., Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, with his family by his side.

His funeral will be at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, with Rev. Chuck Bahn officiating. Burial will be in Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to Noon, Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to Disabled American Veterans.

Don was born August 13, 1932, in Bloomington, the son of Edward J. and Helen Fuesling Wollenschlager. He married Elizabeth Ann McGowan on September 26, 1964, in Bloomington. She preceded him in death on April 23, 2014.

Survivors include two children: Connie McHenry of Normal and Edward J. (Torri) Wollenschlager of Bloomington; and four grandchildren: Donny and Mike McHenry and Drew and Jake Wollenschlager; several nieces and nephews, including Noni Wollenschlager-Rondeau and Danny Burris; several cousins, including Mel Wollenschlager.

He was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Bill McHenry; and three siblings: LaVerne, Wayne and Lyle.

Don graduated from Bloomington High School. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the US Army, was a Purple Heart recipient and was a member of DAV (Disabled American Veterans).

Don was a carpenter as well as a lathe and plaster worker for Associated Construction and was a member of Carpenters Local Union #63 in Bloomington.

Don was an avid Cardinal fan, a pheasant hunter, was a turtle fisherman and was known as the "Turtle Man."

Retiring at age 62, Don was able to help take care of his grandkids and follow their many sporting events.

