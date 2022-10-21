June 1, 1956 - Oct. 19, 2022

FOOSLAND — Donald E. Unzicker, 66, of Foosland, formerly of Gibson City, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City.

Visitation will be held 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 24, 2022, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, with Pastor Gary Fairchild officiating. Burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to GCMSF High School Wrestling.

Don was born June 1, 1956, in Urbana, a son of John Robert and Wilma L. (Reed) Unzicker. He married Debra L. Knerr-Boyle on September 3, 1983, in Gibson City.

He is survived by his wife of thirty-nine years, Debbie Unzicker of Foosland. Three wonderful children: Erin (Justin) Kean of Gibson City, Tanner Boyle of Gibson City and Robert Unzicker of Troy. Five precious grandchildren: Payton, Braylen, Cohen and Haven Kean and August Unzicker. A brother, Ryan (Christy) Unzicker of Stoughton, WI; and four sisters: Beverly Unzicker of Rantoul, Cheryl Blackburn of Rantoul, Joan Grider of Ferdinand, IN, and Rose Street of Gibson City; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Don "Moose" owned and operated his own excavating company and enjoyed "playing in the dirt." He was a member of the Foosland Sportsman's Club and enjoyed camping, boating, fishing in Northern Wisconsin for Muskie and loved being outdoors. He however was the happiest and proudest when he was attending his grandchildren's sporting events football, wrestling, baseball, track, soccer and cheerleading. No matter the distance he was there. He was a kind and caring man and will be missed by many.