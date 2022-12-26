COVELL — On December 12, 2022, at 11:08 a.m., Donald E. Schenkel, age 83, answered his "Last Call" and passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

A celebration of life service will be held at Kibler Brady Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington, on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. A visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the memorial home. Inurnment will immediately follow at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Bloomington.