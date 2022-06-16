February 28, 1945 - June 2, 2022

EUREKA — Donald E. Hultgren, 77, passed away at the home of his daughter on June 2, 2022. Donald was better known to many as Don or Donnie, and called Papa by those he loved and loved him the most.

Born in Streator, IL, on February 28, 1945, to John and Ella Hultgren. Don grew up in Wenona, IL, and graduated from Wenona High School. He married his lifelong sweetheart of 54-years, Sharyl Johnson, on February 17, 1968. She survives.

Also surviving are daughter, Theresa (Joe) Prosser of Eureka, IL; son, John Hultgren (Janel Schumacher) of Toluca, IL; sister, Sue (Neil) Schwanke of Varna IL; grandchildren: Michael Bailey, Hannah Bailey, and Ethan Hultgren; and multiple nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Charles Hultgren and Robert Hultgren; sister, Patricia Beltz; and infant brother.

In addition to his human family and friends, Don adored and was adored by his furry companions, Milo, Luna, Sully, and Louie. He was also blessed with frequent visits from Ollie.

Don was a proud Army veteran and a member of the American Legion. Retiring in 1998 from Caterpillar after 31-years of employment, he and Sharyl then began the chapter in life they had planned for years. Traveling the United States by way of RV, they often took the path less traveled and there was no hiking trail too difficult to be attempted. Over the course of their explorations, and due to Don never knowing a stranger, they were fortunate to make many friends and create many memories from coast to coast.

While their travels kept them busy, Don dearly loved and was proud of his children and grandchildren, and nothing made him happier than spending time with them. Being an avid runner until his health no longer allowed, we know that Don is now once again running with the angels.

As he wished to be cremated, his ashes will be scattered at later dates in those places that meant the most to him and Sharyl.

Memorials may be made to Carle Cancer Institute of Normal, and he would love for anyone reading this or that knew him to raise the American flag in his honor.