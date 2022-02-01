TYLER, Texas — Jennings Donald "Don" Taylor was born September 17, 1936 to Jennings Taylor and Pauline Davis Bechtold in San Jose, IL.

Don was a graduate of Moore High School class of 1954 Famer City, IL. He married Mary Katherine Beasley of Farmer City, IL, in 1955.

Don was an active member of his community when he resided in Farmer City, IL, and served as: Class President Moore High school class of 1954, a former President of the Farmer City Jaycees and also a former President of the Farmer City School board.

Don was employed with Wallace Computer Services for 36-years.

He is survived by his three sons: Timothy Thomas Taylor of Farmer City,IL, Donald Bryan Taylor of Farmer City, IL, and Bradley Damon Taylor of Tyler, TX. He was proceeded in death by both parents, four sisters and a brother.

Don Taylor passed away at the age of 85, peacefully and comfortably Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, TX, with family and friends at his side. Don was a member of Bascom United Methodist Church in Tyler.

In lieu of flowers, for a memorial please give to a charity of your choice. Memorial Services will be held at a later date in Tyler, TX.