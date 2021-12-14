WAPELLA — Donald "Don" L. Filkin, 78 of Wapella, IL, passed away at 11:14 a.m. on December 10, 2021, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wapella, IL, with Levi Nettles officiating. Military Honors will be accorded. The family will hold a Celebration of Life in the Spring of 2022. There will be no visitation. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor's choice.

Don was born July 27, 1943, in Champaign, IL, the son of Lloyd and Marie (Dunlap) Filkin. He married Donna K. (Goin) Brown on May 4, 1974, in Gibson City, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Donna K. Filkin, Wapella, IL; son, Michael (Kristina) Filkin, Wapella, IL; grandchildren: Taylor (Dylan Toepke) Filkin, Heyworth, IL, Madison (Levi) Nettles, Wapella, IL, Derek Filkin, Wapella, IL, Regan Filkin, Wapella, IL, and Kyla (Nick) Kerber, Bloomington, IL; great-grandsons: Cash Michael Carter and Kohen Nikolas Kerber; and brothers: Glen (Sally) Filkin, Gifford, IL, and Gary Filkin, Bloomington, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.

Don served in the US Army from 1965 – 1967. He was stationed in Italy on a Nike-Hercules Missile site. He graduated from Parkland College with honors. Don moved to Wapella, IL, in 1974, where he served as a member of the Wapella School Board, a Cub Scout Leader, Little League Coach, and volunteer Wapella fireman.

Don retired from State Farm Insurance after 27 years of service. He owned and operated Don's Tree Farm in Wapella from 1983 – 2010, with the help of family, friends, The Blue Ridge Boys, and teens from Wapella, Clinton, and Heyworth. After retirement, Don was well-known for attending Clinton athletic events, supporting his grandchildren. He captured photographic memories of Clinton's student athletes for over a decade.

Don will be remembered by all as a great example of a husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend. His smile was magnificent; his laughter was infectious; and his generosity was abundant. He will be forever missed beyond words.