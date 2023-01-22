July 10, 1950 - Jan. 19, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Donald "Don" Andrew Sur, 72, of Bloomington, passed away on January 19, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family, after a short, hard fought battle with MDS.

Don was born on July 10, 1950, to Andrew George and Alice Agatha (Imming) Sur in Effingham, IL. They preceded him in death along with his sister, Mary Sur.

While working for the G.C. Murphy Company, he met and eventually married the love of his life, Mary White Headley on November 19, 1977, in Greenville, OH. Don's managerial career meant frequent moves within the states of Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana and New York prior to settling in Bloomington in 1989.

He is survived by two sons: Andrew (Anna) Sur of Mt. Airy, MD, and Thomas (Kristin) Sur of Oswego, IL; one daughter, Elizabeth "Betsy" (Adam) Barkalow of Yorkville, IL; six grandchildren: Rita and Hank Sur, James and Hope Sur, Maggie and Aaron Barkalow; seven siblings: Anne Sur, Rita Devore, twin brother Henry (Linda) Sur, Paula (Dennis) Ewald, Janet (Gene) Gobczynski, David (Lisa) Sur and Roger (Deb) Sur; and many nieces and nephews.

Don loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. They were his pride and joy. His grandchildren lovingly called him "Papa." Don was a child at heart and his grandchildren found him to be a wonderful playmate.

He supported his children in their athletic pursuits. He never missed a game or meet. He was an active volunteer with the Four Seasons Swim team, where all his children swam and later coached.

Don was a sports enthusiast. He was an avid golfer and could often be found at The Links, where he had six hole-in-ones. He umpired softball for over 25 years and coached his sons' baseball teams. Don was a loyal Cubs and Bears fan, and looked forward to attending the Illinois Wesleyan basketball games.

Don was a graduate of Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. After 24 years of service with Commercial Packaging, he retired in 2018.

A private memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church at a later date.

Cremation rites have been entrusted with Carmody Flynn Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the mds-foundation.org or Trinity Lutheran Church Building Fund.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.