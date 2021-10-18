CHINO VALLEY, Arizona — Donald Dean Nenne, 88, passed away, the afternoon of October 6, 2021, at his home in Chino Valley, AZ, surrounded by his family.

A celebration of his life is planned for October 23, 2021, at Mount Zion Tabernacle in Prescott, AZ. Reverend Ken Edes will officiate. The service will be live streamed.

Donald was born on January 4, 1933, in Bloomington, IL, son of Amel and Marguerite Schweizer Nenne. He married Darleen Bliese on May 4, 1957. He is survived by his wife, Darleen; son, David (Gwen) of Williams, AZ; daughter, Dorene (Howard) of Vancouver, WA; son, Doug (Cindy) of Normal, IL; son, Terry Carrigan (Karen) of Normal, IL; and nine grandchildren: Chris Nenne (Carolyn), Amy Adams, Alyssa Dabney(Nate), Scott McClellan (Gwen), Mark McClellan, Shelly McClellan, Joshua Carrigan (Lauren), Sarah Kaufman (Shane), Elyse Carrigan (Tristan); and 19 great-grandchildren.

After graduating from Normal Community High School, Donald spent four years as an Electricians Mate 3rd Class in the Navy, during the Korean War. Upon leaving the Navy, Donald was employed by General Electric for 35 years, as a Tool and Die Maker, and a Manufacturing Engineer, designing and building automated assembly lines, retiring in 1990.

While still working for General Electric, he entered the ministry with his wife in 1972, pastoring a church and faithfully preaching the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ. He and his wife were ordained by Church On The Rock International. He received a master's degree in Theology in 1996. In 2003 Donald, and his wife, moved to Chino Valley, AZ, where they both continued to serve and teach in the church.

He loved to travel, visiting all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, frequently. Donald was an avid golfer, and enjoyed getting out with friends. He was a great man of God, who touched countless lives. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and he will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in Donald Nenne's name to: Good Samaritan Hospice, 1065 Ruth Street, Prescott, AZ, 86301.