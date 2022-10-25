Aug. 25, 1936 - Oct. 24, 2022

LEXINGTON — Donald D. Liming, 86, of Lexington, IL, passed away at 12:29 a.m. Monday, October 24, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the Lexington Community Church, Lexington, with Pastor Kendall Coffman officiating. Burial will follow at Gridley Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington is assisting the family with services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to his church or to a charity of the donors choice.

Donald was born August 25, 1936, in rural Dana, IL, the son of Wayne and Alma Boongarder Liming. He married Edna Stechman-Benedict on July 24, 1967, in Gridley, they have shared 55 years together, she survives along with three children: Lonnie (Donna) Benedict of Florida, Steve Benedict, and Diane Hardt both of El Paso. One sister-in-law, Vivian Bray of Carlock; thirteen grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, Loretta.

Don was a member of the Lexington Community Church and enjoyed Bible Study at the church. He was owner and operated of Group Tool and Die with is partner George Gilmore. He was a graduate of Gridley High School and had served in the Army National Guard. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.