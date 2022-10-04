Nov. 13, 1933 - Oct. 3, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Donald B. Kamp, 88, of Bloomington, formerly of St. Louis, MO, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 3, 2022 surrounded by his family.

His funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at St. Patrick Church of Merna, with Rev. Dustin Schultz officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Additional services will be held on Monday, October 10, 2022 in DeSoto, MO, with a burial at Calvary Cemetery, DeSoto, MO. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to Birthright of Hillsboro, 407 3rd Street, #4302, Hillsboro, MO 63050.

He was born November 13, 1933 at St. John's Hospital in St. Louis, MO, son of Walter A. and Charlotte L. (Briner) Kamp. He married Virginia Mary Croak on August 19, 1961 in St. Louis, MO.

Surviving are his wife, Ginny of Bloomington; six children: James Kamp of Fairview, NC, Mary (Len) Costley of Hayward, WI, Margi (Greg) Christopher of Bloomington, Cathy (Jesse) Luesing of Downs, Nancy (Brian) Warden of Cumming, GA and Julie (Jason) Kamp Triefenbach of Portland, OR; also surviving are ten grandchildren: Taylor (Sinan) Akkoseoglu, Jake and Lauren Christopher, Josie (Tim) Anderson, Jed Costley, Hunter, Steven and Olivia Luesing and Jack and Tyler Warden.

He was preceded in death by one son, Joseph Kamp; one granddaughter, Molly Warden; one daughter-in-law, Carla Weitzel and one sister, Barbara Kamp.

Donald's childhood memories centered around neighborhood friends, De Mun School and Camp Miniwanca and also the First Congregational Church. After John Burroughs School, he went on to Colorado University in Boulder and received his BSBA from Washington University in 1955, where he made many life-long friends from Theta Xi Fraternity.

He was a United States Army Veteran, serving for two years.

Donald worked for Union Electric (Ameren) as a Manager, before retiring in 1995.

Donald will be fondly remembered by his family for all of his love; love to his wife, Ginny, his children and his grandchildren, but also love for his community, friends and church. He was always thinking of other's and giving to his favorite charities. He was a loving, patient and kind man with a good sense of humor.