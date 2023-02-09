Dec. 19, 1967 - Feb. 3, 2023

HUDSON — Donald A. Gibson, 55, of Hudson, IL, passed away on February 3, 2023, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, IL.

Don was born December 19, 1967 in Memphis, TN, the son of Peggy Gibson. He married Karen Slabaugh on December 8, 1990, in Bloomington, IL.

Don is survived by his wife Karen; children: Connor, Kyle, Megan and Ryan Gibson; and mother, Peggy Gibson.

Don was very proud of all of his children's accomplishments and loved them very much.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Ironwood Golf Course on Sunday, February 12, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Gift of Hope at www.gift of hope.org/give; or Ruby's Rescue at www.rubysrescueandretreat.org.

Even after his time here on this earth, Don will continue to lift others up from donating his organs through Gift of Hope.