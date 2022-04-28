Jan. 27, 1929 - April 27, 2022
BONITA SPRINGS, Florida — Donabelle "Donna" Liska, 93, of Bonita Springs, FL, and formerly of Bloomington, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Bonita Springs, FL.
A private family interment will be in the mausoleum of Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. A celebration of Donna's life is pending. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shwachman-Diamond Syndrome Foundation, www.schwachman-diamond.org.
She was born January 27, 1929, in Kempton, a daughter of William and Vera Amsler Malone. She married John William Liska on September 23, 1950, and he preceded her in death on July 25, 1992.
Surviving are a daughter, Vicki (Peter) Walker of Naples, FL; five grandchildren: Katie (Chris) Schuman, Vicki (Darren) Tamburrelli, Loyal (Luci) Walker, Blair (Charles) Benedict, Paige Walker; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Sherry Starr of Chesterfield, MO; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael Liska; three sisters; and two brothers.
Donna was employed by State Farm Insurance Companies for over forty-years. She enjoyed gardening, golf, cooking, and in later years she liked playing bridge.
